LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drive-thru testing for coronavirus began Tuesday at Hansen Dam Park in Pacoima.
Temporary tents were set up in the parking lot and traffic cones were in place to direct drivers as workers prepared to accept the first round of people arriving to be tested.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were on scene to keep the flow of traffic and people under control.
Tests at the park off Osbourne Street and Dronefield Avenue were being conducted by appointment only.