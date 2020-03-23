



— The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department reported its first case of coronavirus Monday after a deputy was diagnosed with the virus.

According to the department, the deputy was assigned to patrol at the time and was said to be resting at home with flu-like symptoms.

The department was investigating how the deputy contracted the illness, and though it was not clear when or where he was exposed, the department encouraged all members to heed warnings of health officials while on and off duty.

The department encouraged members to go only to trusted and confirmed sources for information about COVID-19.

The department did not disclose the identity of the deputy or whether any other deputies were self-isolating or self-quarantining as a precaution.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 17 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Bernardino County.