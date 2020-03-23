Comments
MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A judge who presides over juvenile dependency cases in Monterey Park is under a self-quarantine after showing symptoms of coronavirus.
The Edmund D. Edelman Children’s Courthouse judge has not yet been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus but some other court staff were also directed to isolate as a precaution.
“The court will make every effort to advise all persons who may have been exposed to the affected judge,” the court said in a statement.
The courtroom and judge’s chambers have been disinfected, according to the court, and the courthouse will remain open.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)