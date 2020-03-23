LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach officials have reported the city’s first coronavirus-related death.
The patient was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.
“We’ve been dreading this day and were hoping it would never come,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones. We all mourn this incredible loss to our community.”
The city said officials are working to identify individuals who were possibly exposed to coronavirus as a result.
“Now, more than ever, we need to heed the safer at home order, stay at home if possible and practice social distancing. The lives of Long Beach residents depend on it,” said Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis.
To date, there have been 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Long Beach.
Residents are encouraged to follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, along with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about how to stay safe.
The following Long Beach facilities are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic:
- Basketball courts
- Tennis courts
- Volleyball courts
- Dog parks
- Playgrounds
- Skate parks
- Picnic areas
- Group exercise in parks
For up-to-date information regarding coronavirus, visit www.longbeach.gov/covid19.