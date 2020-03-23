Comments
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Heavy rains triggered a mudslide which damaged at least one home in Sherman Oaks late Sunday night.
The mudslide occurred sometime before 10 p.m. in the 15000 block of West Hamner Drive.
The debris from the slide damaged a backyard and appeared to open up a sinkhole alongside the house. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the home.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries. There was no word on the extent of the damage to the home itself.