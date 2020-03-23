Comments
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — With air travel down around the world, airlines like Southwest and Delta have been laid low by the coronavirus outbreak.
The first wave of airplanes from Southwest and Delta that have been grounded by travel restrictions arrived at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, where they sit parked closed together.
Delta says its international operations will take the largest hit, with over 80 percent of flying reduced over the next few weeks. That translates to about 600 planes.
All airlines have reported a steep drop in demand amid the global pandemic.