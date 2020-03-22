GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a driver has been killed in a single vehicle crash in Garden Grove.
The crash unfolded just before 10 p.m. Saturday, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor. An autopsy is expected to be conducted later this week.
Police say a witness reported that the vehicle collided with a center divider and at least one tree. The occupant was initially trapped.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was driving southbound on Euclid Street and failed to negotiate the curve in the road at the intersection of Main Street. The vehicle collided with the curb line, city street sign, multiple trees and a concrete fixture.
The crash remains under investigation.