SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Monica has announced the closure of beach parking lots in the area in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“We know that it’s difficult to stay at home when the weather is so nice and being close to the beach is one of the primary reasons why we love to call Santa Monica home,” said City Manager Rick Cole. “Yet this is a time when we must take the guidelines from our health officials to heart. We urge our residents to avoid any public spaces where social distancing is a challenge.”
Residents who hold residential parking permits for the relevant lots will be permitted to park, as will essential personnel consistent with Gov. Newsom’s “stay at home” order.
