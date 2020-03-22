LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local hospitals running desperately low on supplies to keep healthcare workers safe are making an urgent plea for donations.
Hospitals are already rationing personal protective equipment, like masks, gowns, gloves and eye-protective gear.
As coronavirus cases increase, healthcare workers are expected to go through these supplies very quickly.
“When that time comes, we’re going to burn through all of our PPE equipment very quickly,” said Dr. Joseph Chan, the medical director of the emergency department at Beverly Community Hospital. “If there are any businesses in the community that have access to PPE; dentists’ offices, construction, food service, please consider donating.”
Also in short supply are hospital beds. St. Vincent Medical Center in the Westlake District is being reopened, and doctors at other hospitals like Beverly Community in Montebello are setting up medical tents.
Gov. Newsom is actively looking to secure sites where the government can set up field hospitals.