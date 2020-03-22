LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The coronavirus pandemic is causing students and employees to make big shifts in their everyday activities.
With the SAT and ACT canceled through May and campus tours and information sessions closed, college plans are being put on pause around the world.
Collegewise Chief Academic Officer Arun Ponnusamy said even though things are uncertain, high schoolers still need to stay on top of their studies.
“Maybe we’ll get to a point where students are able to take the test in June, but if they’re not then everything is going to be crammed into senior year,” Ponnusamy said. “Maybe students will have the opportunity to take these tests online.”
The College Board recently announced that AP, or Advanced Placement tests, will be taken at home with a few changes.
“They’re eliminating the multiple-choice questions, which is a challenge because some kids are better at different kinds of tests,” he said.
Collegewise says students should visit the websites for their school district and local high school to get the latest information regarding changes due to coronavirus.