LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Country music singer Kenny Rogers has died, his family shared Friday in a statement. He was 81.
According to the family, Rogers died Thursday “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”
In a career that spanned more than six decades, Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music with chart-topping hits like, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through The Years.”
Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame Member, a six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015.
The family said in the statement that they were planning a small private service due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said they looked forward to celebrating Rogers’ life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.
So Sorry for Loss. He was a Great Singer. Hugs to All.
Rest in Peace a Great Singer, , he met a friend of mine back in the 80s they could have been twins , keep 5hem singing in Heaven
One of the greatest country singers ever, will be greatly missed
Rest in peace, Kenny Rogers. Your fans will never forget you. Thank you for your wonderful music. It will long outlive you.
May you rest in peace. You were a great gentleman of country music and you will be sorely missed!! Your music will serve as fond memories of you and will be enjoyed for many years to follow!! Prayers for peace for family. Hold to the Precious memories now they are golden memories! May God encircle you during this time of tragedy.
Prayers to Kenny’s family in this time to celebrate the great things he’s accomplished…. just wish I could have gotten HIS roasters recipes, not copycats….god speed, may he Rest In Peace
Sorry for your loss.He was a wonderful singer ,loved listening to his music he had such amazing voice,
…And somewhere in the darkness, the gambler he broke even. And in his final words I found an ace that I could keep.
Poor Dolly had to find out when she turned on the TV this morning. They could of at least called her. They were good friends.