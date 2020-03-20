LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While everyone is urged to stay home to protect their health amid the coronavirus pandemic, essential businesses and workers are allowed to carry out their normal duties.
Some examples are obvious, like hospitals, pharmacies, police and firefighters. Some, however, may not be so obvious. To clear up confusion, CBS2/KCAL9 has compiled the following list:
- Farmers markets
- Convenience stores
- Pet food stores
- Farms
- Emergency shelters
- TV and radio stations
- Newspapers
- Supermarkets
- Banks
- Car dealers
- Home contractors
- Construction workers
- Exterminators
- Funeral homes
- Landscapers
- Dry cleaners
- Private security guards
- UPS/FedEx centers
- Post offices
- Schools that offer long distance learning
- Laundromats
- Office supply stores
- Public transportation
- Computer stores
- Delivery services
- Airlines
- Taxis and ride shares
- Home care workers
- Restaurants (take-out or delivery)
- Attorneys
- Accountants
- Defense contractors
- Child care centers that take care of the children of exempted workers
- Hotels and motels
- Marijuana dispensaries
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, just moments before a similar order was issued in L.A. County.
The orders ban all gatherings outside of a single home and require non-essential businesses that require employees to report for work to shut down.
The L.A. County health order will stay in effect until April 19, with the possibility of extension.
