EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Preliminary test results indicate an El Segundo resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the city’s first presumptive case of the disease.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is aware of the case, city officials stated Friday. LACDPH is expected to follow-up with the individual and with any persons with whom they may have had close personal contact.
The city said it would not release details regarding the individual’s identity to maintain patient confidentiality.
Cases are considered presumptive until the CDC has confirmed the results.
Officials stated they did not yet know the source of the exposure.