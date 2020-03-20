Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Country music singer Kenny Rogers has died, his family shared Friday in a statement. He was 81.
According to the family, Rogers died Thursday “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”
In a career that spanned more than six decades, Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music with chart-topping hits like, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through The Years.”
Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame Member, a six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015.
The family said in the statement that they were planning a small private service due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said they looked forward to celebrating Rogers’ life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.
