LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California announced Friday that it will temporarily postpone all in-person commencement activities as well as hold a “virtual” graduation in May.
University President Carol Folt and Provost Charles Zukoski said in a statement that due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent restrictions on public gatherings, a May 15 in-person event “won’t be possible.”
RELATED: Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Test Positive For Coronavirus
“Here is what we are thinking for commencement 2020: To begin, we will hold a virtual conferring of degrees in May — comprised of a series of online events and speakers — and, we will make sure you receive your diplomas by mail,” they wrote in the message.
“We plan to have an in-person, on-campus celebration that will take place once travel and large group events become safe and permitted. Firm plans for the on-campus event will not be possible until more is known about the advance of the pandemic. We will continue to be in communication about this in the coming weeks and are determined to make this happen.”
RELATED: OC Firefighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus, County Cases Increase To 65
On Wednesday, UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block announced that the school will hold virtual events for the graduating class in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Block backtracked on those announcements saying university officials would instead be consulting with student leadership before making a decision on the fate of its spring 2020 commencement ceremonies.