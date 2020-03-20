Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — People flocked to a local Irish pub Friday — not for a drink — but for a roll of toilet paper.
The owner of Malarky’s in Newport Beach came up with the idea after coronavirus shutdowns temporarily closed his business, leaving him with plenty of extra toilet paper.
“We’ve got bags of ten, 50 cents a roll, that’s our cost,” said Malarky’s owner Mario Marovic. “We are just facilitating a nice thing for the community.”
“I drove all the way from Orange just for toilet paper,” said one man who had run out at home.
Marovic also donated car-loads of toilet paper to vulnerable seniors.