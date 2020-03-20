LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The unprecedented shutdown of much of Southern California created another rare sight during rush hour traffic — wide open freeways.
Sky 2 was over the 10 and 405 Freeways in the West Los Angeles-Culver City area at about 5 p.m. when both usually-busy arteries looked as if it was early Sunday morning, rather than Thursday night on what would normally be one of the busiest times for traffic during the week.
The 405 Freeway, which gets famously gridlocked during the holidays, was at about 10 percent its usual capacity, according to Sky 2’s Stu Mundel.
The coronavirus outbreak has closed schools across the region, along with non-essential businesses, forcing millions to work from home. Additionally, most tourist attractions and Southern California landmarks have been shut down.
The closures have resulted in eerily empty areas like Downtown Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Pier, and Disneyland, and freeways that are actually free-flowing.
The California Highway Patrol says they have never seen freeways so empty before, but issued a warning to drivers to continue to not be tempted by the wide-open roads and to observe the speed limit.