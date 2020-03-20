



— Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood took to Instagram Friday to announce they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen shared a photo to Instagram saying, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Moments earlier, 28-year-old Underwood posted a video with a caption saying, “We got this. I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today.”

“I can’t even go up a flight of stairs without being out of breathe or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said in the video.

Underwood stressed that even though he is young and healthy, he still developed symptoms and contracted the virus.

“The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic,” he said in the video. “But to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your, part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another.”

Underwood said he was currently at his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph’s, family’s house in Huntington Beach. It was not immediately clear if anyone else in the house had been diagnosed.