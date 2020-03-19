(CBSLA)– Coronavirus continues to cause major problems around the world and on Wednesday night, one of the most important infrastructures in Las Vegas was impacted by the global pandemic.
The McCarran Airport Tower in Vegas went dark on Wednesday night after a controller reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson from the FAA confirmed the news and made the following statement.
“The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.”
CORONAVIRUS SHUTS DOWN SIN CITY: Las Vegas is shutting down all its non-essential businesses — including its casinos — for 30 days, starting today at noon. https://t.co/J9Rh8idrvQ
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 18, 2020
The airport remained open with a different tower taking control of the airspace. McCarran International Airport remains open and will continue to operate at a reduced rate. The FAA says safety was never compromised because there are several backups in place. The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control is now control of the airspace, according to KHON.
On Tuesday, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak announced all non-essential businesses will be closed for 30 days, including all casinos and gaming operations.