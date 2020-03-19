Comments
COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in a parking lot in Commerce in the early morning hours Thursday.
The shooting was reported at 12:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived to find the man dead from at least one gunshot wound behind a business near the 710 Freeway. He was not immediately identified.
It’s unclear if investigators have a motive or a suspect description. Detectives were canvassing the area for possible witnesses or surveillance video.