LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials say a second person in Los Angeles County has died from coronavirus.
County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the victim was between 30 to 50 years old with an underlying health condition and lived in an area near Pasadena.
In all, 40 new cases have been reported countywide, according to Ferrer. That brings the L.A. County total to 230, in addition to the two new cases reported earlier Thursday in Long Beach, which now has 12 cases.
Ferrer urged all residents to continue to practice social distancing and use discretion before deciding whether to be tested for COVID-19.
“If you have no symptoms, you don’t need to be tested,” she said. “Assume you may be infected and others around you may be infected.”