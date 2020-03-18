LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Stir crazy Angelenos looking for a little fresh air amid the coronavirus social distancing measures can still hit the links or go on a hike.
As of Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP) was keeping all its parks, trails and public golf courses open.
The golf courses were implementing a “variety of procedures,” which include promoting social distancing and keeping common areas sanitized. Barriers are being set up at each location to create a six-foot buffer around the golf starter area in order to minimize close contact between employees and the public.
Food and beverages at restaurants and cafes at golf courses are now available for takeout only.
While parks and courses were open, all RAP facilities – such as the Griffith Observatory and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium — were closed, and all classes, events, tournaments and sports leagues were canceled.
Hiking is also an option, with most trails still open. The famous Runyon Canyon Park, which is also managed by RAP, was open Wednesday.
The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority – which manages 75,000 acres of parkland in the Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains, along with the Simi Hills – was also keeping all its parks and trails open.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)