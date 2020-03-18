COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
(CBSLA)– The Chargers defensive secondary will be a lot stronger next year as they have reportedly signed free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr..

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news and ESPN’s Josina Anderson confirmed the news.

The 30-year-old Harris won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and is a 4x Pro Bowl selection. He was First-Team All-Pro in 2016 and he is a 2x Second-Team All-Pro cornerback.

Harris Jr. had 56 tackles and one interception in 2019 for Denver. Prior to last year, Harris Jr. had seven straight seasons with at least two interceptions and four seasons with three interceptions.

He has played 139 career games and started 121 of those contests. Harris Jr. spent all nine seasons of his NFL career in Denver before signing with the Chargers.

Harris joins a secondary already featuring safeties Derwin James and Nassir Adderley and corners Cameron Heyward and Desmond King. The Chargers were the 5th-ranked pass defense in the league last season allowing just 200 yards per game.

Los Angeles finished 5-11 in 2019 and missed the playoffs.

