(CBS Los Angeles)– Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has a new team.
The 38-year-old has agreed to one year deal, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Former Chargers' QB Philip Rivers and the Colts reached agreement on a 1-year deal, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
Rivers and the Chargers agreed to mutually part ways in February.
The 8x Pro Bowl quarterback has over 59,000 passing yards in his career and 397 career touchdowns. Rivers is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards. The Chargers finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs in 2019.
Rivers played 13 seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and moved with the franchise to Los Angeles for the last three years. The former Chargers quarterback won 5 playoff games with the team and 123 regular season games.
The Chargers will be looking for their next starting quarterback this offseason.