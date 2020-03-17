



– Angelenos seeking to adopt a pet will have to wait patiently for at least several weeks after the city and county of Los Angeles closed their 13 animal shelters amid the COVID-19 outbreak

L.A. Animal Services (LAAS) announced Monday that all six of its shelters will be closed through at least March 31.

The animals currently sitting in the shelters will continue to be fed and cared for by staff. However, the public will not be allowed to visit the shelters or adopt a dog or cat during this time.

Furthermore, LAAS is asking that all residents not surrender pets during this time. If you find a lost pet, you are asked to try and care for it in your home.

Animal control officers will continue to respond to reports of animal cruelty or dangerous pets.

The L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control (ACC) also closed all seven of its own shelters indefinitely Monday, and will not accept pet surrenders.

“Please know that during this time, no animals will be euthanized unless they are irremediably suffering, dangerous, or unable to eat without assistance,” ACC said in a statement.

Pet adoptions will be by appointment only during this time, the county said. To make an appointment, call your local shelter.

The Burbank Animal Shelter will be closed through at least April 6. Anyone who finds a stray pet during this time can call the shelter and arrange to have it picked up. No adoptions will be available during this time.

All adoption centers for the nonprofit Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA), are also closed.