LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has set up 60 Grab & Go Food Centers amid recent developments in the global coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles Unified, in partnership with the Red Cross, is working to provide nutritious meals to all students who need them during the temporary closure of schools.
**Attention parents and students** LAUSD is opening Grab & Go Food Centers, giving families 60 sites where they can pick up food for their children.
Each Grab & Go Food Centers will be open beginning Wednesday, March 18, and will be staffed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Each child can take home two nutritious meals.
