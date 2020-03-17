LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lyle Waggoner, best known for his comedic work on “The Carol Burnett Show” and dramatic role on “Wonder Woman” died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home. He was 84.
According to a statement from his family, Waggoner died from cancer “with his wife at his side.”
In addition to his work on “Carol Burnett” and “Wonder Woman,” Waggoner was also known for founding Star Waggons, which provides customized trailers for on-location production shoots.
“His ‘Star Waggons’ transformed the way the entertainment business took care of its actors, makeup artists, wardrobe and production people,” the statement said. “He knew how to ‘make artists happy.'”
Burnett, 86, issued a statement remembering Waggoner, saying, “He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend. I will miss him.”
Waggoner’s first screen role was in the 1966 Western “Gunsmoke.” He made guest appearances in shows such as “Lost in Space,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.” and “The ABC Comedy Hour” before landing in the cast of “The Carol Burnett Show,” along with Harvey Korman and Vicki Lawrence.
He later landed the role of Steve Trevnor on the “Wonder Woman” television series starting Lynda Carter.
Waggoner is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon, sons Jason and Beau and four grandchildren.
