COVID-19:LA Bars, Gyms Close; Spike In New Cases In LA County
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:10 Freeway Lanes Closed, Baldwin Park, Flooding


BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A winter storm brought heavy rain and mountain snow to the area, briefly shutting down the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine and closing the 10 Freeway at Puente Avenue due to flooding.

The California Highway Patrol closed the three right lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway due to the flooding.

CHP estimated the highway would fully reopen around midnight.

Comments

Leave a Reply