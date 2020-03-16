Comments
BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A winter storm brought heavy rain and mountain snow to the area, briefly shutting down the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine and closing the 10 Freeway at Puente Avenue due to flooding.
The California Highway Patrol closed the three right lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway due to the flooding.
CHP estimated the highway would fully reopen around midnight.