NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival is one of the latest events to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers made the announcement Monday night, citing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The event was initially scheduled for April 23-30. It will now be held August 6-13.
Due to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid – 19 (Coronavirus), the Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) has announced that the annual event is rescheduled to August 6th – 13th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/f6fhGYQCvG
— NewportBeachFilmFest (@nbff) March 16, 2020
Newport Beach Film Festival was founded in 1999.
It is a week-long event offering films from 50 countries across multiple genres.
Along with its films, NBFF is also known as one of the largest culinary events in SoCal.
The festival’s sister organization, Orange County Film Society, will also be suspending all screening for the next 60 days.
