(CBSLA) — Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.
The 47-year-old year old announced the news in a Twitter video on Monday afternoon.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Elba said he’s doing OK and his wife Sabrina Dhwore Elba hasn’t been tested yet. The actor said he wasn’t showing any symptoms of Covid-19, but he was exposed to someone that tested positive for the virus. Elba said he has been quarantining himself since last Friday and got the news of the positive test result on Monday.
“This is serious, now is the time to think about social distancing,” said Elba in his Twitter video.
The news of Elba’s positive test result come days after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.