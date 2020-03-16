COVID-19:Schools Offer Free Meals; Ralphs, Food 4 Less Hiring
(CBSLA) — Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old year old announced the news in a Twitter video on Monday afternoon.

Elba said he’s doing OK and his wife Sabrina Dhwore Elba hasn’t been tested yet. The actor said he wasn’t showing any symptoms of Covid-19, but he was exposed to someone that tested positive for the virus. Elba said he has been quarantining himself since last Friday and got the news of the positive test result on Monday.

“This is serious, now is the time to think about social distancing,” said Elba in his Twitter video.

The news of Elba’s positive test result come days after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

