



“I deeply regret that we are forced to temporarily suspend public celebration of the Mass in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,” Archbishop José H. Gomez said in a statement. “What we do in the Church, we do out of love for God and love for our brothers and sisters. We are taking this extraordinary step today out of love and concern for those in our families and communities who are most vulnerable to this deadly coronavirus.”

Gomez said that the decision to suspend mass was made after “much prayer and reflection” and in consultation with the archdiocese’s auxiliary bishops, council of priests, lay advisors and government and public health officials.

“I ask your continued prayers for all those who are afflicted with this virus and those who are afraid and vulnerable. I also ask you to pray and reach out to help the many families who are facing difficulties as a result of this emergency. We also need to keep in our prayers all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and public health and civil authorities working to contain the outbreak of this virus and treat those who are sick,” Gomez said.

The Archdiocese said it would continue to provide a livestream of non-public masses celebrated by the priests from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels daily and on Sunday on Facebook.