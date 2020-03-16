LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you have a dental cleaning scheduled in the coming weeks, you may see it get pushed back because of coronavirus concerns.
The California Dental Association Monday “strongly” recommended that all dentists cancel any “nonessential or non-urgent” care for at least the next 14 days.
The nonprofit organization, which has thousands of members in California, said the suspension should not apply to emergency dental care.
“As health care professionals, we all have a role to play in ‘flattening the curve’ in order to follow sound, scientific public health advice to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus,” the CDA said in a news release.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.