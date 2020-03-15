



— If you still need your Starbucks fix as the world adjusts tot he coronavirus pandemic, be ready to grab it to go.

The coffee chain announced Sunday that it’s adjusting its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At Starbucks, we believe it is our role and responsibility during this time to prioritize two things: the health and well-being of our customers and partners while also playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus,” said CEO Kevin Johnson in a letter to customers. “Through that lens, we will continue to make decisions with vigilance and courage informed by the latest science-based information and guided by Our Mission and Values.”

For the next two weeks, customers in the U.S. and Canada will only be able to get their orders to go.

There will be no more seating in the cafe or patio areas.

Starbucks also said locations in “high-social gathering” locations like inside malls or on university campuses will be temporarily shut down.

Locations in communities with high clusters of cases will have reduced hours or be temporarily closed as well.

The company said it took similar actions in China and has seen more than 90 percent of stores reopened since making those changes