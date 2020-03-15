LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former staff member of Rep. Adam Schiff has tested positive for COVID-19.
The representative says that staff member left the office 10 days ago.
“As a result we consulted with the House Attending physician and will be acting on their recommendations,” Schiff said. “Medical professionals believe that my former staff member likely contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days.”
Schiff said the former staffer is feeling better. No current staff members have reported any flu-like symptoms at this time.
“Even prior to receiving this notification, we had postponed my district events and meetings, and requested that my staff telecommute from home for the foreseeable future out of an abundance of caution,” he added.