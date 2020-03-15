LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that it recommends canceling or postponing in-person gatherings of 50 people or more nationwide for the next eight weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies,” the CDC said in a statement. “These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”

The CDC said the recommendation is not intended to replace the advice of local public health officials and does not apply to schools, higher learning institutions or businesses, but that it is aimed at reducing the introduction and spread of the virus.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, but health officials say there are plans in the works.

The virus is believed to be spread mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Officials recommend practicing “social distancing” and staying at least six feet away from other people.

Other ways to stay safe, according to officials, are to avoid touching your face, nose and eyes, sanitize surfaces, and clean your hands often with hand sanitizer or soap and water.