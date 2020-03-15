Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A local emergency was declared Sunday in Beverly Hills in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.
Beverly Hills City Hall is closed to the public until further notice and will operate virtually.
Commission meetings scheduled for this week will also be postponed.
“With the ongoing health concerns presented by the Novel Coronavirus, we believe it is in the best interest of the community and our employees to shift our services to online and by phone,” said City Manager George Chavez. “I continue to work closely with the Mayor and City Council who are all deeply committed to the health and safety of our community.”
During the closure, many city services may be accessed online or by calling 310-285-1000.
