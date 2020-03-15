ENCINO (CBSLA) — The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which was initially scheduled to air in April, will be postponed to September over coronavirus concerns.

The academy said the new air time for the awards show is yet to be determined.

“The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the show and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash.