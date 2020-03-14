IRVINE (CBSLA) — For seniors at the University of California Irvine, last week marked an unexpected goodbye from the campus.
The school switched to online instruction and has since canceled commencement celebrations.
“We are saddened to share that the UCI Commencement Ceremonies will not take place in the same way as previous years,” said UCI Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Willie Banks Jr. “We advise families not to make arrangements to come to the campus for the Commencement celebrations.”
Ceremonies were set for June 12-15 but will be held in a different form due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Banks said the university is looking for other ways to celebrate graduates and that there will be further communication in the coming weeks.
