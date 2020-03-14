



FONTANA (CBSLA) — The Fontana City Council declared a local emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the Southland, the city said in a statement Saturday.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in San Bernardino County, according the statement. However, all community and neighborhood centers will be closed through at least March 27.

Some of the centers affected are the Mary Vagle Nature Center, the Fontana Community Senior Center and the Fontana Park Aquatics Complex. All recreational programs, activities, classes and sports field rentals have been canceled.

City hall, the community services administration office and all public safety will operate as normal.

On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency, following several states and counties declaring local emergencies over the past week.

“Our purpose is not to alarm people, but to establish processes and procedures that will limit exposure and remind everyone that together we can overcome this,” said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “This crisis is real, but it doesn’t define us. We’ll be fine, but we need your help.”

The Fontana Unified School District also closed all schools for at least the next two weeks.

“This proactive move by our City ensures that as a community, we are vigilant in safeguarding ourselves, and especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Jesse Armendarez.