VENTURA (CBSLA) — A convicted felon was arrested Friday in Ventura on weapons charges.
The Gang Unit of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Seta Vui’s home on the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue.
Deputies located two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition, according to a statement.
Vui is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail on $750,000 bail.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 20.