CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Ventura County, Ventura County Sheriff's Office


VENTURA (CBSLA) — A convicted felon was arrested Friday in Ventura on weapons charges.

Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

The Gang Unit of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Seta Vui’s home on the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue.

Deputies located two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition, according to a statement.

Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

Vui is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail on $750,000 bail.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply