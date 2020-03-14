LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An employee of the Commerce Hotel & Casino has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Eric Rose, a spokesperson for the casino, said the employee was receiving medical treatment and has self-quarantined.

Elsewhere, the San Manuel Casino announced its plans to close temporarily during the pandemic.

“The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians wholeheartedly stand with all of those directly and indirectly affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19), as countries and communities face unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions. San Manuel Casino has been closely following the news of Coronavirus as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local public health agencies. The health and safety of our guests, team members, and Tribal Citizens is our highest priority. We have volunteered to temporarily suspend casino operations effective at 5pm on Sunday, March 15th through the end of the month. In consultation with the State of California and in consideration of the Governor’s guidance on large gatherings, we feel this is the best course of action for our community.”

Similarly, the Pechanga Resort Casino has also announced that it will be temporarily closing as well. That closure will take effect Monday, March 16, through the end of March.

“As a Tribal Government and major employer of thousands of people, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Pechanga Resort Casino for the health and safety of our Team Members, Tribal Members, and guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro. “No matter what, the Pechanga family will rise to this challenge together with the strength, compassion, determination, and resilience that our ancestors instilled in us.”

The casino said Pechanga team members will receive their base pay and benefits during this temporary closure.