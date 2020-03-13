LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Like many other businesses across the country, Taco Bell is planning on ways to adjust operations if need be, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
CEO Mark King wrote in a statement Friday night that Taco Bell locations across the U.S. are getting prepared for the possibility of only serving guests through drive-thru or delivery.
“Should we need to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of guest interactions and further enabling social distancing,” King said. “We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time keeping our team members safe, and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love.”
King also announced that due to the pandemic, Taco Bell is updating its sick policy at U.S. locations. He said employees required to stay home or who work at a restaurant that has been closed will continue to be paid. King said the company is working with franchise partners to encourage them to do the same.
“We aim to be the safest place to eat and the safest place to work,” he said in the statement.
King said customers will continued to be updated as new information is available.