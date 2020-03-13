LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Staples Center has donated more than 7,000 pounds of food to homeless services organizations after a long list of NBA events have been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tweet Friday night.
This afternoon STAPLES Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have been wasted due to the recent suspension of events at the arena. Donations were made to both The Midnight Mission and Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center both located in downtown Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QTkoQ8WXG2
— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) March 14, 2020
Due to the suspension of events, the food at the facility would have gone to waste, but Staples Center decided to give what they have to The Midnight Mission and Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center.
Staples Center said that their partners with Levy Restaurants and their chef team delivered the food to the groups with the help of Rank and Rally warehouse teams.
The Midnight Mission has been helping people experiencing homelessness in the L.A.-area since 1914. Los Angeles Mission was originally founded in 1936.
Both organizations provide shelter and services, including counseling, career preparedness, food, education, transitional housing and more.
