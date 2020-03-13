LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the coronavirus outbreak brings a halt to normal life for millions of people, the Southern California Gas Company announced Friday it would not stop service for customers who do not pay their bill.
SoCalGas said in a news release that it would not disconnect service for “any customers having a hard time paying their bill.”
The policy will remain in place indefinitely.
“We understand that our customers may be worried about paying their upcoming natural gas bill at this time,” said SoCalGas Vice President of Customer Services Paul Goldstein in a statement. “We want to help ease their concerns and continue to provide the reliable natural gas service they depend on to heat their homes and hot water and cook their food.”
SoCalGas has 21.8 million customers across Central and Southern California.