



— Six Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are under a self-quarantine after coming in contact with an individual who has since been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the department.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott made the announcement Friday in a video.

The action was taken following a March 2 incident at Union Station involving a woman complaining of difficulty breathing.

The female patient didn’t meet risk criteria at the time for coronavirus and declined transportation by the fire department to the local hospital.

On March 13, the department learned that the woman subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

“Six of our firefighters have been recommended by L.A. County Department of Public Health to self-quarantine for the next three days, which will meet the 14-day quarantine requirement,” Scott said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fever, cough and shortness of breath may appear within two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Scott said none of the firefighters are showing symptoms at this time.

Four of the six who had contact with the patient were sent home from the fire station after being notified of the quarantine recommendation.

The station said it is sanitizing its facility and equipment.

It’s unclear which station or firefighters were affected.

“The department continues to work with our other public safety and public health partners closely to stay abreast of this extraordinarily dynamic situation that continues to go on.” Scott added.

