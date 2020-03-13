STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A fire partially collapsed a hillside Studio City home early Friday morning, but no one was seriously hurt.
The blaze broke out before 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Eureka Drive. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find the 2,282-square-foot home engulfed in flames.
The two people in the home safely evacuated.
The fire was actively burning in the center of the home, forcing crews to take a more defensive position. Firefighters had to ask the L.A. Department of Water and Power to increase water pressure in order to better battle the flames. The number of hose lines available to firefighters was impacted because of the poor pressure, LAFD said.
The fire wasn’t fully knocked down until just before 5 a.m., the fire department said. The home partially collapsed. An adjacent home also sustained minor exterior damage.
Officials said the cause of the fire will be difficult to determine because of the size of the home and the collapse.