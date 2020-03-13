LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Netflix employees at the company’s Sunset Boulevard offices have been asked to work from home after an employee was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, according to sources who work for the company.
According to a Netflix employee, an employee’s wife was diagnoses with the virus.
The company told its workers in the building at 5808 Sunset Blvd. to go home on Thursday, according to Deadline, which said about 1,000 employees were affected. Some Netflix staffers had already started working from home.
An employee of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., which owns the facility, said the company has asked its workers to telecommute if possible.
The entire 5800 block of Sunset Boulevard will undergo deep cleaning over the next week, according to the Deadline report.
Netflix did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.
