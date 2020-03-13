



— Charter and Comcast announced Friday that they would offer 60 days of complimentary broadband to homes with K-12 or college students.

As many school districts across the Southland are closing and moving to online instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two internet providers plan to provide free internet to households with students.

Beginning Monday, Charter will provide free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi up to 100 Mbps, for households that do not already have a subscription. Installation fees will also be waived.

The company said it will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of the offer. They will also continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist for eligible low-income households with school-aged children,

Charter will also open its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use without data caps or hidden fees, the company said.

Comcast will also waive fees for low-income households, President of Consumer Services Dana Strong said in a written statement.

Strong also said that the company is increasing internet speed for the service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for both new and existing customers and that the service will continue at that speed from now on.

The new speeds are expected to be rolled out nationally over the next few days and new Comcast customers will be sent a self-install kit with a cable modem and a Wi-Fi router, he said.

To enroll for Charter’s service, call 844-488-8395. For Comcast’s call 855-846-8376 or go to internetessentials.com.

