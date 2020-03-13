



— The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Los Angeles County have announced a suspension of visiting hours until further notice over coronavirus concerns

On Wednesday, CDCR said family visits, including overnight visits, would still be held as scheduled.

“CDCR values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” the department said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said it would follow suit, suspending all visiting hours at Los Angeles County jails beginning Friday until further notice. The move was recommended by Los Angeles County Correctional Health Services.

LASD said jails at each patrol station would continue to operate normally, but would only allow attorney and professional visits.

Also on Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said that while there have not been any identified cases of COVID-19 in the county, the department would be suspending inmate visitation at the main jail effective Saturday.

“The Sheriff’s Office values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time we must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit our correctional facility,” the department said in a statement.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced it would temporarily suspend visitation to all jail facilities — with the exception of attorney visits — starting Saturday, March 16 and lasting through at least Monday, March 16.