LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — University of California Medical Centers has developed their own test for coronavirus, which they say will provide results within 24 hours.
Even with positive coronavirus cases and deaths rapidly going up across the country, critics say the federal government has not made enough tests amid complaints of limits on who can get the tests and how long it takes to get results.
University of California says its doctors and researchers across its 10 campuses and five academic medical centers have been on the front lines in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since reports of its emergence in China.
According to the Sacramento Bee, labs at UC San Francisco, UCLA and UC San Diego are now offering the in-house COVID-19 tests, with UC Davis and Irvine next in line.